Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: An inevitable question

As we get ourselves prepared for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2, it’s inevitable that we’re left to think about a lot. There are a lot of loose threads at the moment and as much as we know about Kanan Stark in the original show, we still wonder about those around him.

Who survives and makes it all the way to the present-day timeline? Will we ever find out?

Watch our Raising Kanan season 1 finale review now! Take a look below to see our take on the awesome end of the season. We’re going to have more reviews coming for season 2, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now so you don’t miss it.

We don’t necessarily think that the Power universe is out to do crossovers or tie-ins all across the board, and this is almost surely not a big priority for them. However, we did see a coda on Power Book IV: Force that tied this show more into the world of Power Book II: Ghost. We don’t foresee a bunch of flash-forwards in Raising Kanan, especially since 50 Cent’s version of the title character is the narrator and this is told from his memory and point of view.

Yet, we wouldn’t be shocked if the events of Raising Kanan turn up elsewhere on another version of the show. This is something that we’re watching for, especially since the producers could love to reward viewers who check out all of these. If we don’t see a Raising Kanan character turn up decades later on either Book II or Book IV, we’d almost be bummed. It would be great to check in on where someone is in the present, and then carry more information into the past to better understood how they got there.

Power Book III is poised to premiere on Starz this August; we will have more news but for now, go ahead and check out the link here for some of the latest.

Do you think Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 will connect to the other shows somehow?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming every step of the way. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







