Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere date + first teaser!

There’s a couple of awesome things to discuss here pertaining to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2, starting with the premiere date!

Today, the folks at Starz made it clear that new episodes are going to be coming up on Sunday, August 14. Like with all other shows at the network, episodes will be available at midnight on the app.

To go along with the first teaser for what lies ahead, we’ve also got a teaser full of some other great stuff, as well! This video makes it clear that we’re going to be seeing a lot of the aftermath to season 1, especially as Kanan grapples with the trauma of what happened in season 1.

To get more insight on the season as a whole, take a look at the full logline below courtesy of the network:

As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.

