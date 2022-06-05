Westworld season 4 spoilers: Evan Rachel Wood teases new role

In just a matter of weeks Westworld season 4 is going to be premiering on HBO and with that, some mysteries will finally be revealed!

So what is one of the biggest ones? To us, it is the status of Evan Rachel Wood. The actress is no longer playing Dolores, as the character was killed off at the end of season 3. Yet, she will be taking on a new role. It’s clear that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy loved having her around enough they had to find her something new, and we’re excited for what that is!

It’d be great to get a ton of details on this role but, of course, everyone involved is keeping things fairly cagey. Here is what Wood said on the subject per Deadline while at the ATX Television Festival this weekend:

“She’s a normal woman living in a big city just trying to make it as a writer. Nothing ever happens to her, really. I think that’s all I can say… I was told that Dolores was meeting her rather tragic end in Season 3, so I had some convos with [co-creator] Jonathan [Nolan] and Lisa at the time about what that meant. They said, ‘Yeah, you’ll be back this season and you’ll look a lot like Evan Rachel Wood but I’m not me.”

Is there a reason why Dolores and this mystery woman look somewhat similar? That’s something we’d love to see explored; odds are, there is more to this “normal woman” than first meets the eye.

During the festival panel it was also revealed that James Marsden will be coming back after being a big part of season 1 and season 2. Here is what he had to say on that subject:

“Sometimes you have to go away to come back … We learn to speak cryptically on this show. This has been 7 years of our show and yeah, it’s an amazing thing to be a part of and see where the story goes. From the beginning, I didn’t know where it was all gonna go but I’m glad to see it now.”

