Westworld season 4: HBO’s marketing campaign includes … coffee?

We love it when networks and shows get creative. With that in mind, we gotta give some props today to HBO. Westworld season 4 is poised to premiere a little later this month, and they brought an extra stroke of creativity to the ATX Television Festival in Austin.

If you look below, you can see a series of photos from the show’s Twitter account that feature a rather unique take on a coffee stand, one that is tied very much to the show from start to finish. This festival will be used to shed more light on the upcoming season, but also, remind everyone of some of its overall themes. We do think there are a few clues in what you are seeing here, and this is pretty smart and perfectly-placed.

One of the biggest critiques we’ve actually had of HBO the past few weeks is not doing much in order to get people excited for season 4. At one point, this was considered one of their bigger properties! Yet, at this point not a lot of people are talking about it. This is partially a function of the long hiatus, but also a season 3 that was certainly perplexing and not always easy for some viewers to grasp onto. We’re not altogether sure that season 4 is going to be able to change some of that, we’re ready to immerse ourselves into everything once more. The ambition and scope will still be there, and the same can be said for the outstanding cast.

Now that we’ve said all of that, does anyone want a coffee with a rather unique twist? If only we were in Austin to properly enjoy this…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Westworld season 4?

Are you pleased to see the network putting some effort into this campaign at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

There’s a path for everyone at #ATXTVS11. Ours begins here at 11:00 am CT. #WestworldATX pic.twitter.com/yKkoIFkmsd — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) June 3, 2022

