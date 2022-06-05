NCIS season 20: When to expect more premiere date news

NCIS season 20 is coming — absolutely we’re anxious to see it! That anxiousness probably increases tenfold based on the way season 19 ended. We got a huge cliffhanger with Alden Parker at the center of it, and now we have to wait and see if the team can find him … and also figure out along the way what is really going on with Vivian! This is a lot for them to take on, and to think that it’s happening all at one time.

Odds are, the show will be coming back in either late September or early October, but when will a precise date be revealed? You may be waiting a little while … but at least we can chart out a reasonable time where it could happen.

Last year, CBS revealed all of their fall premiere dates in mid-July. Given that we expect the TV season to start off at around the same time of the year as it has in the past, we tend to assume that they will do something similar here. Unfortunately, that’s probably the only news that will be announced at that point. This announcement should come out around the same point that production either begins or starts to build up to it, so we could at least get some behind-the-scenes pictures around that time, also.

Season 20 is poised to be a big one! Since this is marking two whole decades for the show on the air, we imagine that they will do something more to commemorate it — there may not be anything explicit within the show itself, but we can imagine a lot of the stories being bigger and more dramatic than ever.

