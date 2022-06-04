NCIS season 20: What’s the right way to bring Mark Harmon back?

At some point, we fully believe that NCIS is going to be bringing mark Mark Harmon back to the show. However, we also don’t think it will be coming about immediately. Some things don’t need to be rushed, and we don’t feel (at least for now) that they will bring Gibbs back right away.

Could it be during season 20 at some point? We can’t rule it out, and we do think there are some ways to make a return happen.

First and foremost, consider the idea of a case from his past resurfacing, one that they need his help in order to solve. This creates a specific need for him and him specifically, which is different from him just assisting on some random mission. We entertained the idea of him coming back to help Parker, but by the time he was back from Alaska, things could take so many left turns and he’d be totally out of the loop.

Another possibility? He comes back for a personal reason, whether it’s an important milestone in the life of a friend (take Fornell) or someone undergoing a significant life change. If Palmer and Knight someday get married, would he come back for that? He doesn’t know Jessica as well, but he’s been around Jimmy for almost two decades!

The one last idea we have is that he comes back because he needs the team’s help with something, but it’d have to be pretty specific. Otherwise, why can’t he just tell them about it over the phone?

How do you think Mark Harmon could potentially return to NCIS season 20?

