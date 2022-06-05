Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight? Are we going to get more fantastic drama straight from the Dutton Ranch in just a handful of hours?

If you have been a frequent reader here at the site, then you know already that we not only want more Yellowstone, but we also want it sooner rather than later. How could we not? Unfortunately, this is where we have to hand over some rather unfortunate news…

This week is yet another one within an extended hiatus here, as the show is not coming back anytime soon. If there’s any sort of good news at all we can hand down, it’s the oh-so-simple fact that there are some new episodes coming — we already know that to be true! Production is currently underway, and we’re largely in a waiting game to see some of them. You can expect some action, some drama, and perhaps more political intrigue than ever before. This is what happens when Kevin Costner’s character of John Dutton is in the process of running for Governor.

In general, we know that this upcoming season will be coming into it with more pressure than ever before, not that this should be much of a surprise. Yellowstone has ballooned to become one of the biggest shows on all of television and because of that, there is inevitably more attention around it than ever before. This season has the really tough task of working in order to match some of those expectations, which is not always going to be the easiest thing in the world to do — rather than up the ante in a traditional way, though, we foresee Taylor Sheridan subverting the hype and giving us something we don’t see coming at all.

Yellowstone season 5 is slated to premiere on Sunday, November 13.

