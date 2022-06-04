Yellowstone season 5 filming: Another look at things behind the scenes!

Isn’t it exciting to know that Yellowstone season 5 filming is currently underway? We know that for us, it’s a relief to know that things are moving forward after such a long production hiatus. Sure, it’s been less than a year since season 4 aired on Paramount Network, but season 4 actually filmed back in mid-to-late 2020! We have to imagine that for the cast, it was a little bit weird to not be around their extended family for so long.

So for this update, let’s show a little bit more of what’s going on for some actors behind the scenes…

Want to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming Yellowstone video review? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now! There’s a lot of great stuff coming when the show returns on November 13.

Let’s kick things off here with Denim Richards, who you otherwise know for his role of Colby. You can see a new image below of him at work, sporting some shades and a hat. If this doesn’t scream modern-day cowboy, what does? Like many of the other Bunkhouse actors, Richards does spend a good chunk of his time outdoors on the show, as he tries to replicate what real-life ranch-hands do week in and week out. While it may be hard to paint a perfect picture of it on a show like this, we do think Taylor Sheridan does a good job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denim Richards (@denimrichards)

Meanwhile, did you know that the cast got some gifts upon their return to set? Well, Forrie J. Smith (who plays Lloyd) shared one on his own Instagram page! This gift was courtesy of the team over at the network, which makes sense given that Yellowstone is the gift that keeps on giving for them. Remember that there’s a pretty good reason why they keep airing marathons at just about every major holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forrie J. Smith (@forriejsmithcowboy)

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Yellowstone, including other updates on season 5 filming

Is there any one character you are most excited to see moving into Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — that’s the best way to ensure you stay up-to-date. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







