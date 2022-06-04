Only Murders in the Building season 2: How will it kick off?

With Only Murders in the Building season 2 starting on Hulu a little later in the month, there is a lot of good stuff to think about. Take, for starters, how the series is going to get the ball rolling in the first place.

One of the things that was so iconic, for example, about season 1 was the elevator scene in the pilot. That served as a way to introduce the three characters at the center of the show, and then set up relationships and arcs that would build into everything the rest of the way. That had to be nailed in so many different ways, from what was said to what wasn’t said by some of the actors.

So, moving into season 2, is there a way to get everyone hooked right away again? Can lightning strike twice? It helps that people are already engaged now in the story, but there's reason for optimism that the writers are moving things in the right direction. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what co-creator IndieWire had to say on the subject:

We do a little entrée into Season 2 that has an energy that feels familiar to Season 1 right off the bat, and then quickly gets changed and dropped into another energy entirely. And again, as maybe a way to sort of usher people in who haven’t remembered everything, we have a way of getting in story about what they need to know. It’s finding moments of landing the real worry of what they’ve dropped themselves into and feeling very particular New York vibes of what happens to people when they get noticed again, for good or bad reasons.

In the end, season 2 has to remind everyone of season 1 while also leading into something new, and we feel like every frame of that will be important. Ultimately, we’re beyond excited to see what is planned!

