Only Murders in the Building season 2: Selena Gomez sets the stage

There are a handful of shows to be excited about this summer, but the return of Only Murders in the Building has to be on the list! The murder-mystery show is airing on June 28 and with that, we’re going to see a brand-new story, a few different faces, but hopefully the same humor and charm.

We knew that season 1 would be good the moment we saw Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all on board — yet, it still managed to top our expectations!

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our Only Murders in the Building video coverage coming up? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! There are reviews coming the moment the show is back…

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Gomez did her part to make us think the new season could be somehow even better — she is well-aware of the high bar that was set, but it still confident in the end result:

“Doing another season of a show that genuinely had the reaction it had is a little nerve-wracking. I got nervous because I was like, ‘How can I top it? How can I be better?’ … With my full confidence in my body, this is a millions times better than Season 1. We’ve just got our characters down, we really have a well-blended cast, it’s really diverse. You’re going to be surprised.”

There are two things that we believe will make this season great: A thought-provoking mystery, and then also great chemistry between the performers. Based on what we’ve seen in the footage so far (including the video below), we’ve got reason for confidence. Now, we just have to wait for one more month…

Related – Get more news on Only Murders in the Building right now…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







