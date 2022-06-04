1932 premiere date: How will prequel rely on Yellowstone season 5?

We know that a lot of people are excited to see Yellowstone season 5 and understandably so. Yet, you also can’t forget about 1932! The latest prequel is already poised to be just as ambitious as what came before in 1883, and for good reason. Just consider that you’ve got Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren starring in it! These are two bona-fide small screen icons who we’re sure are going to play a huge role in making this show a huge hit on Paramount+.

If you have seen some early reporting on the show already, then you also probably know that the streaming service is planning to use the flagship show as some sort of springboard — also, that 1932 should launch at some point at the end of the year. Can we make some estimations here?

Want to make sure you don’t miss any Yellowstone season 5 video reviews down the road? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now!

First and foremost, we would not expect this show to air its first episode until a couple of weeks into Yellowstone season 5. That show is premiering on November 13, and there is no word out there that 1932 has kicked off production as of yet. We think that instead, we’ll be seeing something similar to 1883 in that it will will air after Yellowstone once that show is a stretch into the season and then from there, it can air across a hiatus. That will help to further ensure that the franchise stays relevant; also, that 1932 is able to get good viewership because of the buzz Yellowstone gives it.

Story-wise, we do still have a TON of 1932 questions, including if any characters from the previous prequel will be referenced — or will even appear! We know that the story itself will revolve around the Dutton Ranch amidst the Great Depression. This is a very important period for the place as the country continues to evolve, and some traditions of the past could fall by the wayside.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Yellowstone season 5, including a peek behind the scenes

How do you think a 1932 premiere date will be impacted by Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







