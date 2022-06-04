Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Should you expect a two-hour premiere?

It’s already confirmed that the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere is going to be coming to ABC this fall. What’s a little more of a mystery, however, is exactly how the upcoming episodes are going to air.

Is there a chance that we could get some sort of epic two-hour premiere event? At the moment, it’s certainly easy to make a case for it. Just think about how season 18 ended! There were so many cliffhangers across the board, whether they be tied to Bailey quitting the hospital, Owen and Teddy fleeing Seattle on a plane, Meredith finding herself stuck with the Chief job, or Nick walking out after Ellen Pompeo’s character told him to. There are a lot of things to be answered, so will they all have answers within one hour of TV time?

To us, there are two different solutions as to how the network could resolve this dilemma. One is that they could spread out some of the resolution to these teases. For example, the Bailey storyline could be taken care of early on, and the writers could choose to wait a few weeks to figure out how best to tell Owen and Teddy’s story, provided they come back. Another is to give us a two-hour premiere, which ABC has done before, to better address all of this.

One of the big reasons why they may not do such a premiere is that they may want to air Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, and new series Alaska all in their typical timeslots right away. Since Grey’s is not that much more of a warrior in the ratings than Station 19 these days, there’s also no big numbers advantage in starting off with just two hours of it, either. It’s okay to have to wait for answers sometimes … as long as we still get them in the future.

Do you think we’re going to get a two-hour premiere for Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

