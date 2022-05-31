Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy for a brand new series airing across the pond? There were already questions about Owen’s future following the end of the season 18 finale, and we’re sure that these are only going to be out there tenfold now.

Well, here is what we can go ahead and tell you. British broadcaster ITV has officially announced Six Four, an upcoming four-part crime thriller set for their new ITVX streaming service in 2023 before eventually making its way to linear television. McKidd stars alongside Vinette Robinson, and we’re sure it has to be nice for him to not have to use an American accent for this one.

Here’s just a taste of what to expect in Six Four story-wise…

Serving police detective, Chris, played by Kevin McKidd, is provided with a startling revelation about an infamous, unsolved case that once divided the police when a local girl called Julie Mackie disappeared. Now, reeling from the news that his own daughter has gone missing, Chris is approached by a journalist who tells him that fatal mistakes were covered-up in Julie’s disappearance. Revisiting the case, Chris uncovers a series of undeniable errors, corruption and unbridled ambition.

What does this mean for Kevin’s Grey’s Anatomy future?

Not that much. We know that the actor has been in Scotland working on a project as of late, and this is most likely what he’s talking about. Since this is a reasonably-short project, he can do this and be back to Los Angeles for Grey’s Anatomy in plenty of time. We don’t actually think that it’s going to be all that hard.

The bigger challenge for the writers will be figuring out how Owen and Teddy can return to Seattle after Bailey was forced to call the authorities on them. There’s at least no evidence, at least for now, that Kevin and Kim Raver are leaving for good.

