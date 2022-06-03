Top Chef: Houston finale: Who won — Buddha, Evelyn, or Sarah?

Who won Top Chef: Houston? Tonight marked the big finale and with that, of course, came a culinary showdown like no other. We had Buddha, Sarah, and Evelyn all squaring off in the battle for the title, and it was bound to be a close one!

Going into the episode, it really felt like one of those races that was really tough to call. Buddha and Evelyn both had won multiple Quickfire and Elimination Challenges throughout the season, whereas Sarah went on that insane Last Chance Kitchen run. They all had a chance to enter the picture here with a lot of positive momentum, and it really came down to what they were able to put on the plate this time.

Performing well during a finale showdown like this is really the nexus of creativity and technique. You need to be able to do more than excel at just one of these things; you gotta be great at both! That’s really the thing that can push you over the top. Personally, we’re the biggest fan of what Buddha did since he had such visual artistry to go along with the flavor.

In the end, it was Buddha who won! Just seeing the emotion that was on his face after the fact made the entire journey for him worth it. This is the realization of a dream, and also further proof that all of his hard work paid off. We’re excited for what he does next, especially since we are well aware of how great of a springboard this can be for a number of people out there who are actively pursuing something bigger within the culinary world.

Of course, for Evelyn and Sarah this is far from the end for them; all three of them can leave this competition feeling like they’ve put their best foot forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Top Chef right now, including what we know about season 20

Do you think the right person won Top Chef: Houston tonight on Bravo?

Share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other TV updates. (Photo: Bravo.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







