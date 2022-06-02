Top Chef season 20: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s big season 19 finale, can you expect a Top Chef season 20 renewal over at Bravo? Or, are we actually at the end of the road right before a huge milestone for the franchise?

Here is where we can go ahead and put at least some of your fears at ease. There will be another season! Bravo has already confirmed that more of the culinary franchise is coming, while also noting that this will be the first season to film entirely outside of the United States.

Are we excited that this is happening? You better believe it, especially since the franchise has already used so many culinary hubs stateside already. There’s a chance to take advantage of some quality ingredients in other parts of the world, and it could be a valuable education for a lot of us lucky enough to check the show out.

Of course, with all of this being said, we’d be pretty silly to expect that season 20 is going to premiere in the near future. Odds are, we’ve got a long time to wait for it to come back on the air. Our feeling is that a 2023 start date makes the most sense, as this show tends to be roughly an annual event. In theory, we’re sure that they could air it more, but a part of what makes Top Chef special is that it feels like something you miss when it’s gone. This is also one of the reasons we feel like some of the spin-offs over the years haven’t always worked. It’s like a great meal where sometimes, you’re presented with more food than you can possibly eat. It’s nice to know your limit.

Hopefully, we will at least have more details on the upcoming season in the weeks and months to come.

What do you most want to see unfold on Top Chef season 20 when it premieres?

How do you feel about the international setting? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some more details about the show that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Bravo.)

