The Boys season 3 video: See an important PSA from Soldier Boy!

With us being just a handful of days away now from The Boys season 3 premiering on Amazon Prime, we are here with an important message. Or, to be more specific, a public service announcement courtesy of one of America’s “greatest heroes” in Soldier Boy.

We know that the streaming service has gotten pretty darn creative in getting audiences set for what lies ahead, and the latest example can be found here. In the video below, you can see Jensen Ackles front and center as Soldier Boy as he does his part to pass along a very specific message: Don’t do drugs. If you do, that makes you a loser … and you really don’t want to be a loser, right?

Want to watch our season 2 finale review for The Boys to get yourself set for later this week? You can do that below, and once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and stay put for more videos soon…

The entirety of this PSA feels like one of those that you’d hear throughout the 20th century, one completely lacking in both context and nuance. That is, in so many ways, a big part of what makes it so funny. We get the feeling that Solider Boy doesn’t believe a good 95% of what he is saying, and instead is just trying to live up to this status of hero ceremony. He is in a lot of ways the roadmap for other Vought heroes like Homelander, who is actually entering season 3 in a pretty dark place.

What we’d say is pretty brilliant about this season in general is that we’ve seen a lot of promotion for this show, while also not seeing all that much when it comes to actual footage. They’ve been able to keep a lot of that close to the vest.

Related – What’s coming up for some of the female Supes moving forward?

What do you think we’re actually going to see for Soldier Boy on The Boys season 3?

Let us know in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for additional reports. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Going through our vaults, we discovered this lost footage of America's greatest hero, Soldier Boy. On this day, we salute the sacrifices made by the few, for the benefit of the many. Let’s all heed his important reminder: real heroes don’t use drugs. pic.twitter.com/6ZOtNzE9id — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 30, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







