The Boys season 3 spoilers: Which Supes are facing hard times?

Can you believe that The Boys season 3 is finally premiering this week? It feels like it’s taken such a LONG time for us to finally make it to this moment, but that’s also what makes it such a relief in the end. We’re going to have a chance to see what happens next for Homelander, Hughie, and so many other characters across the board.

We’ve heard a good bit about these two throughout the press tour for the upcoming season, just as we’ve heard a lot about Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. What we haven’t heard as much about, however, is the story for people like Queen Maeve and Starlight — the prominent female heroes in The Seven and some of the show’s best characters.

What is being plotted out for some of these characters this season? In a new interview with Total Film Magazine via CBR, showrunner Eric Kripke noted that a lot of the story for some of the female Supes this year is being drawn from some stars from the 1980’s, who made it big and then faded fast:

“Where are Debra Winger, Kathleen Turner and Kelly McGillis? These were the biggest stars in the world, and they’re really cruelly knocked out of prominence.”

There is no denying that gender plays a significant role in this rise and fall, and we imagine that The Boys will satirize that fully. Homelander could also be a prime example of the dichotomy that exists here. Remember that he had a relationship with Stormfront, who was outed as being one of the most horrific people on the planet. Yet, there’s a chance that he could garner attention whereas some female heroes may not, despite them having far less controversy to their names.

