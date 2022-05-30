Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Will Owen and Teddy return?

Given the way that the season 18 finale concluded, it’s understandable to have a ton of questions for Teddy and Owen moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 19. Take, for example, whether or not the two will actually premiere.

Personally, the way that we look at this is pretty simple: They could return, and just not be back right away. We think that Krista Vernoff and the writers really set out to create a big challenge for themselves in the season 18 finale. They wanted to pay off everything that Owen has been doing to help veterans, but also the consequences of his actions. Bailey knew that she had to call the police on him and Teddy, but also gave them time to run away. The season ended with them flying off to some unknown location, and figuring out the right way to bring them back will not be easy.

Can it still happen? Certainly, and with the right amount of TV magic. It just needs to be a process. We could see at the start of season 19 checking in on these two characters wherever they are before eventually seeing if it is possible for them to return to Seattle. We do think there are still consequences that will need to be handed down, but we wouldn’t give up on them having a future just yet.

For those who are concerned about Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver’s long-term status, the only thing we can say is that neither one of them has confirmed their exit from the show. Given that we are a few days removed from the finale, we tend to think that we would’ve heard from them already if they were 100% gone. There’s no real sense in giving anyone false hope unless there’s at least a sliver of it, right? That’s what we are holding onto, at least for the time being.

Do you think that we’re going to see Teddy and Owen moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

