Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Scott Speedman on future as Nick Marsh

Will we see more of Scott Speedman on Grey’s Anatomy as Nick Marsh? We know that the end of season 18 was somewhat ambiguous in nature here. Meredith told him to go back to Minnesota after she found herself in the role of impromptu chief; whatever plans she had of leaving were suddenly out the window.

Does this ending mean, however, that Nick is really gone? We wouldn’t quite count on that. We see it more as him doing what Meredith wanted in the moment, but there’s nothing in here that says that he actually hopped on a plane. He could just be giving her a few moments to vent before showing back up at the hospital. He cares about her! We also think she cares about him. There’s something nice about these two together in that there’s a natural chemistry and there’s not a dramatic twist around every corner.

For the time being, it at least sounds like Speedman is open to sticking around. Speaking to ET Canada, the actor (who has also appeared on Animal Kingdom and YOU) made it clear that Ellen Pompeo is a big driving force behind a lot of the Meredith / Nick story, and he is “in it for the long haul” with her. He seems to be game for whatever she is interested in doing here, and hopefully that means coming back. We think it helps that the two have been friends in real life a long time, so there is a natural working relationship here. We tend to think there’s a comfort level spending time with someone you have that natural rapport with.

Hopefully, more on Speedman’s status will be solidified over the summer but in general, there are a lot of actors facing an uncertain future right now. Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, and Kim Raver all had huge cliffhangers at the end of the season 18 finale, and nothing has been confirmed as to what’s next for Bailey, Owen, or Teddy yet.

