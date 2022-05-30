Chicago PD season 10 spoilers: Will Celeste return down the road?

There was a lot to be excited about when it comes to Chicago PD this past season, and that included a chance to dive more into Atwater’s love life. Celeste proved to be a compelling romantic interest for him, though there was clearly one thing that brought about their undoing: Him being a cop, and the issue that came with him eventually admitting it. It wasn’t just that he wore the badge; instead, it was that he wasn’t upfront and vulnerable.

Are there lessons to be learned from this? Certainly, but there’s no guarantee that Kevin will ever see Celeste again on the show. Speaking on the subject to TVLine, here is some of what LaRoyce Hawkins had to say on the subject:

“I can’t say whether we’ll see her again. I would love to see her again, but I’m not sure. I’m looking forward to whatever happens … Celeste will always be a big part of Atwater. We’ll see her in the decisions that he makes moving forward. She’s going to have a hold on him a little bit.”

Of course, we want to see this character happy, but in general there’s a pretty big reason why we never see any character happy within this world. There’s a real concern that there needs to be a near-constant influx of drama, regardless of if it is relationship-based or not. Remember here that Ruzek and Burgess still don’t have things fully figured out, and these are two characters who have been a part of this world nearly a decade!

Maybe we’ll get more news on Atwater’s love life this summer when Chicago PD starts filming season 10. For now, you can head over to the link here to get more news all about the struggle for Voight. You can assume that in the aftermath of Anna’s death, there is 100% a lot that he will be going through.

What do you think we’ll see romantically with Atwater down the road?

