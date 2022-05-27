Chicago PD season 10: What will Voight move forward?

Based on the events from the finale earlier this week, one thing feels abundantly clear right now: Chicago PD season 10 is going to be pretty darn emotional for one Hank Voight. As a matter of fact, it feels almost unavoidable that it will be.

Think for a moment here about the end of season 9 and what transpired: The death of Anna Avalos. The two had formed a father / daughter sort of relationship throughout the past several months, and this is a man who has already buried so many people close to him. Even when she had a gun pointed square in his direction, he still tried to do everything that he could to help her!

Unfortunately, it was all too little, too late and this is where we are now. Voight will be starting this season in a place of mourning, and it really doesn’t matter if there’s a big time jump coming up or not. We don’t really think it changes all that much when it comes to the character’s emotional state.

The most important thing for a guy like him is that he lets some people in but, unfortunately, we also know that this is one of his biggest weaknesses. He has to figure out how to do this, and not just channel his pain into unhealthy habits like being too aggressive on the street or breaking rules left and right. This is a guy with a lot of demons, and he can’t just fall back on his old ways to get himself through the day.

Expect a tough few episodes for Hank when the season kicks off; after that, there is inevitably going to be another problem that requires his attention.

What do you think the future is going to hold for Voight moving into Chicago PD season 10?

