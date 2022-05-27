Is Scott Speedman leaving Grey’s Anatomy following the events of last night’s season 18 finale? If you found yourselves wondering about that very thing, you are probably not alone.

Let’s start off here with reminding you were things stood at the end of the 400th episode. Meredith found herself effectively taking over for Dr. Bailey, largely because she almost had no choice. Miranda quit, and Ellen Pompeo’s character couldn’t just leave the hospital without someone to run it. After this, she told Speedman’s Nick Marsh to go back to Minnesota in a moment of frustration. He tried to fight it, but she insisted, leading to him walking out.

At the end of the episode, we saw Meredith try to look for Nick in the hallway, but it was unclear if she tracked him down or not.

So is this truly the end for the Animal Kingdom alum on the show? We know that there was a time when it was a surprise he was coming back at all; before this season, he was known for an extremely small guest role and his chemistry with Pompeo. (The two are longtime friends in real life.) That turned into this series-regular gig, but there was never any clarity if this was going to be anything more than a one-year gig. We could easily see Nick staying or going, but we do like having him around.

We should note that Scott is one of several actors currently in limbo following this season. Remember that Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, and even Chandra Wilson on some level are in uncertain positions now, though we’re trying to stay optimistic that they will all come back.

