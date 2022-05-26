Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere date hopes for Ellen Pompeo, cast

Following tonight’s epic two-hour finale event, what can we say when it comes to a Grey’s Anatomy season 19 on ABC? When will the show premiere?

The first order of business here is reminding you that there will be another season! That was confirmed earlier this season, as we learned alongside this that Ellen Pompeo signed a new deal to return. The show’s renewals these days seem to be tied to the longtime star, who has been noncommittal on her longtime future in a number of different interviews.

At some point, we do think Pompeo is going to want to walk away, and we of course have questions of what the show will become then. We’re not sure that this is like NCIS, where you can just continue the show moving forward and slowly bring in a new lead. Meredith’s name is in the show’s title! We do think the story could continue in a slightly different form, but that’s a different conversation for another day.

For now, we can at least tell you that Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will most likely premiere in late September or early October. Since we’ve seen some two-hour premieres before with this series, we tend to think that such a thing is possible here, as well. It mostly comes down to what the network wants for both this show and Station 19. There’s also a new drama coming on after them this fall in Alaska, and that will also need to be accounted for on some level.

If Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is the final season for whatever reason, all we hope is that we get some confirmation on it during the year. We wouldn’t want an ending that is pieced together at the last minute!

