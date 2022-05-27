The Mandalorian season 3 spoilers: Katee Sackhoff returning as Bo-Katan

This week we’ve been lucky to hear a handful of different things regarding The Mandalorian, and that includes something more on Bo-Katan!

While at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni made it clear that Katee Sackhoff will be back as the fan-favorite character, first popularized in Clone Wars before making her live-action debut. Sackhoff comes with as much sci-fi credibility as anyone, and she also has deep roots throughout Star Wars lore. It’s what makes her fascinating; it can be hard to predict precisely where she will be turning up.

Based on the end of season 2, it’s not that hard to imagine that she would have some unfinished business within the world of The Mandalorian, and it’s of course our hope that she’ll reunite with Mando and Grogu both now that they are committed to each other fully.

Of course, is it still possible that Sackhoff could turn up at some point in another Star Wars spin-off? Sure. This is the only appearance that is confirmed. We also have a feeling that there are a few other surprises that Filoni and Favreau are keeping to themselves; just remember how they managed to keep hidden that Luke Skywalker appearance at the end of season 2! That’s what gives us so much faith in what they could be doing, and overall excitement for the future of this show in general.

What do you want to see from Sackhoff as Bo-Katan moving into The Mandalorian season 3?

