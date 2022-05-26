The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: Is it not coming until 2023?

If you’re like us, you’ve gotta be immensely excited to see The Mandalorian season 3. After all, there are so many directions now the story can take! Grogu and Mando are now back together, and it doesn’t seem like there’s some journey to split the two up now anytime soon. So much of season 2 was about getting “Baby Yoda” back to where he seemingly belonged; yet, that wasn’t necessarily the case. The Book of Boba Fett was about the character making his own choice and now, he very much has.

Now that we’ve set the stage for the future here story-wise, let’s go ahead and share the bad news: You’ll be waiting a good while for what lies ahead. Today, Disney+ confirmed that season 3 will not premiere until February 2023.

So why the long wait? We think a lot of that is tied to Andor, the next Disney+ Star Wars show featuring Diego Luna, premiering in late August. That means that the streaming service can use flexibility to stretch out some of their shows. Remember that on the other side of season 3 there’s also the Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson.

In general, now is a very good time to be a Star Wars fan, especially if some of these shows are anywhere near as good as what we saw with the first couple of Mandalorian seasons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CHqUL1gec7 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) May 26, 2022

