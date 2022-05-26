Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers: Hayden Christensen on Darth Vader return

As we prepare for the launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ tomorrow, absolutely we have to talk about the villain at the center of everything.

Anytime that you see Darth Vader in something pertaining to Star Wars, you’re obviously talking about something big. This is one of the most famous villains of all time, and someone who will get both casual and diehard fans collectively excited. To see Hayden Christensen come back as Anakin/Vader is tremendously exciting, and it’s also essential to the journey of Obi-Wan after the events of Revenge of the Sith. This is a guy who has to live with the pain and regret of seeing someone he deemed the “chosen one” venturing over to the dark side. In that sense, this is any teacher’s worst nightmare when it comes to the Force.

So what does Christensen himself feel about this big comeback, so many years removed from Episode III? In a new interview with IndieWire, here is just some of what he had to say about the experience:

Obviously, it brought up a lot of feelings of nostalgia but it was also very cathartic in a way too, just because this is a character that means so much to me and has really sort of stayed with me over the years.

For those who don’t know, this is also not the final time we’re going to be seeing Hayden reprise Vader; according to The Hollywood Reporter, he will also do so on the upcoming Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson. She made her live-action debut on The Mandalorian after being a popular character on Clone Wars.

