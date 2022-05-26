Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are we going to see the Danielle Rose Russell series return from what’s been a frustrating hiatus?

Given that we’ve been in the midst of May sweeps, it has been an easy assumption that the show would be around for new episodes. Originally, it was going to be — but then it was delayed. The series is now poised to return a week from tonight, which means that it’s not back on the air, at least not yet. We know that season 4 is going to be the final season, and that’s what makes the waiting even harder. Everything right now is building up to the series finale!

Speaking of the finale, have you heard the rumors about Joseph Morgan appearing? If not, we highly suggest you head over here and check those out.

Now while you wait for the remaining episodes, go ahead and check out some of the official details from the network, just in case you haven’t already…

Season 4 episode 18, “By the End of This, You’ll Know Who You Were Meant to Be” – WHAT COMES NEXT – Alaric (Matthew Davis) briefs the Super Squad on what comes next. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has a heart-to-heart with Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). MG (Quincy Fouse) helps Ethan (Leo Howard). Cleo (Omono Okojie) continues to test her new powers and figure out her purpose. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) takes on a new role. The episode was written by Thomas Brandon and directed by Lauren Petzke (#414). Original airdate 6/2/2022.

Season 4 episode 19, “This Can Only End in Blood” – TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) presents a challenge to Ken (guest star Luke Mitchell), which he has to accept. Cleo (Omono Okojie) is set on revenge. The Super Squad prepares for the battle of their lives. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) has some unexpected visitors. The episode was written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#415). Original airdate 6/9/2022.

Season 4 episode 20 (finale), “Do You Mind Staying with Me for Another Minute?” – WELCOME HOME – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources. Also starring Aria Shaghasemi and Leo Howard. The episode was written by Julie Plec & Brett Matthews and directed Michael A. Allowitz (#416). Original airdate 5/26/2022.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now

What do you most want to see on Legacies season 4 when it returns to the air?

Do you wish the show was back around tonight? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







