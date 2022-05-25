Legacies season 4 finale spoilers: Is Joseph Morgan appearing as Klaus?

Entering the upcoming Legacies season 4 finale, one of the things that we’ve heard is that it will feel very much like a series finale. The writers were tipped off by The CW that a cancellation could be coming and with that, they planned accordingly. Julie Plec and company likely knew that this wouldn’t just be a finale for this show, but also the entire Vampire Diaries universe.

When you think about all of this, it opens the door even further for some cameos from both that show and also The Originals that came before — and there are few people we want to see back more than Joseph Morgan. Klaus is of course essential to Hope’s story, and of course, he’s one of the best characters in the history of all of these shows.

Can we just come out and say that Morgan is also an incredible social-media troll? After all, he is working overtime with what he’s up to today!

First, let’s share his initial post on Twitter this morning, where he addressed the “rumors” regarding a possible Klaus return.

First of all,

I haven't seen any cast from the TVDU in years,

not in person at least, I promise you that.

All this speculation is gonna drive you crazy.

Let go of these nonsense theories about hidden codes,

Everyone knows Klaus Mikaelson is dead. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) May 25, 2022

At first glance, this may look like bad news — but then, look at the first letter in each column. They spell out finale! Now, take a look at a video he posted this afternoon.

If the delivery of this statement feels a little stunted, it’s intended to. If you look at the first letter of each one of his lies, it spells out “legacies.” If this isn’t a pretty huge clue that Joseph is in fact appearing, what is? Remember that this is a guy who has “super villain” listed in his Twitter bio; we think he’s having a lot of fun with all of this, and for good reason.

Yes, Klaus Mikaelson is dead — but we don’t think that exactly stops the character from turning up here.

Related – Get more news on the next new Legacies episode

Do you think that Joseph Morgan will be appearing in the Legacies series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







