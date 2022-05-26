The Flight Attendant season 2 finale: Show EP on Cassie’s big journey

The Flight Attendant season 2 finale has now come and gone on HBO Max, and the biggest surprise is actually how positive it feels.

After a season full of lying to herself and struggling to maintain her sobriety and mental health, at the end of the finale Cassie finally came to terms with who she is. She accepted her flaws, and recognized that all of the doubles she was seeing in her head were just different dimensions of her personality. She let all of them in, while of course recognizing that Dot betrayed her and Jenny wanted her dead. It was a lot to take in! Yet, she did all of that and now, she can start to move forward.

So what did Kaley Cuoco’s character learn through this whole ordeal? Speaking somewhat on that subject in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Steve Yockey had to say:

I think she is learning. In Season 1, she really had to learn how to be a better friend to Annie, and that friendship really withstood the test of Season 2 in a way that we were very excited to show. Her friendship with Shane [Griffin Matthews] is gonna need probably a little bit longer to recover, but they seem like they’re on a good road back, if she can just stop telling everyone that he’s in the CIA. I think she’s learned that she needs to keep her mouth shut a little bit more. Whether she’ll do that or not, we’ll have to see.

Of course, we love the show when Cassie doesn’t keep some of these secrets, so we hope there is a good balancing act here. In general, one of the strengths of this show is that we often can relate to Cassie, who is clearly a fish out of water in this otherwise-insane world. We hope there’s always an element of that.

