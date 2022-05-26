The Flight Attendant season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

Following tonight’s big season 2 finale, will The Flight Attendant season 3 happen over at HBO Max? Or, will this metaphorical plane get grounded?

Let’s start things off with what we know at this given moment in time: There isn’t an official renewal as of yet for the Kaley Cuoco series. We’d love for there to be more, but this is one of those programs that really takes things year by year. Remember that Kaley had only a short break between The Big Bang Theory and this show and at some point, she may want to take some time away from all of this. (Remember that she was also on 8 Simple Rules before playing Penny on the CBS sitcom; she’s been working pretty steadily for a long period of time.)

Another real component to a season 3 here is coming up with the right story, especially since you don’t want to do more for the simple sake of doing it. At one point, there wasn’t even a plan for season 2! The show was conceived largely as its own, standalone story, and that’s why season 2 felt at times very much different.

One thing that we do think needs to change moving forward is a different sort of psychological component. Season 1 showed Cassie speaking often to Alex within her head; meanwhile, season 2 brought us a wide array of Cassies as she spoke to different versions of herself. What could season 3 offer? Is she ever going to have a normal life?

When we get a season 3 here is ultimately dependent on a couple of different factors. Take, for starters, when a renewal is ordered, and then also when it films. Our best-case scenario right now is that we see it in late 2023 or early 2024.

What would you want to see play out on a hypothetical The Flight Attendant season 3?

