Bull season 7: Why isn’t it happening at CBS? Why is the show ending?

With tonight marking the series finale, now seems to be the right time to raise the question: Why isn’t a Bull season 7 happening at CBS?

Odds are, you heard the news many months ago that the legal drama was ending with season 6. We wouldn’t call it a cancellation per se, as it was seemingly Michael Weatherly’s decision to walk away from the show. However, there was a chance it would have ended regardless of what he wanted, as the ratings for the show have declined steadily over the years.

For season 6, the show averaged just a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just under 4.2 million viewers, a decrease of more than 15% in both measurements from where it was back in season 5. After originally premiering following Weatherly’s former show in NCIS, the show shifted over to Mondays for a time and now Thursdays, where it has aired following a comedy block. The show was no stranger to controversy over the years, whether it be the headlines surrounding Weatherly’s on-set behavior or the mysterious exit of Freddy Rodriguez leading into season 6. (One-time showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron was dropped leading into the final season after a workplace investigation.)

With Bull coming to a close, there are inevitably headlines out there surrounding whether or not Weatherly will return to his old show; for now, it does not appear as though anything is imminent, but we’ll wait and see what happens here. We certainly think there will be a lot of headlines and/or discussions over the course of the summer.

Ultimately, Bull as a series just ran its course. There was no real reason for it to keep going with the ratings being what they are and with Michael seemingly being interested in doing some other things. Hopefully, some of the other cast members also get a chance to dive into other projects down the road.

