NCIS season 20: Is a Michael Weatherly return as Tony possible?

Given that tonight marks the end for Bull on CBS, it makes sense to wonder now if Michael Weatherly will return to NCIS at some point down the road.

Over the past six years, it’s been pretty easy to figure out why a return wouldn’t happen for the actor. Remember for a moment that Bull shot in New York, and it did so roughly at the same time that the long-running crime procedural did. It was almost impossible for the schedules to work out in a way where he could come over and do anything substantial.

Speaking recently to TV Insider, NCIS boss Steven D. Binder did make it clear that such a return could theoretically happen, but it’s not something likely to take place right away:

“I absolutely would love to do something like that … That’s going to depend on Michael Weatherly. He and I have talked over the years about it and he was always on Bull and [since] he was on Bull, it just seemed weird and not right.

“The last conversation I had with him was that he’s going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on NCIS to headlining his own show for six years, through [the global health crisis], but I can say that I consider him a friend, so it’s not a difficult conversation to have with him. It’s just a question of whether or not it works out.”

Of course, we also think that if you’re going to bring Weatherly back at this point, it also makes sense to bring back Cote de Pablo as Ziva gain. We know that these two theoretically reunited at the end of her return to the show, but we never saw it on-camera. What are these two up to now with their daughter Tali? There is a lot to think about here.

