NCIS season 20: How many episodes could we get on CBS?

If you are reading this article, there is a good chance that you know already that there will be an NCIS season 20 on CBS. With that being said, you should know this: There is no confirmed episode count just yet!

Odds are, we’re looking at a situation where the show does anywhere between 20-24 episodes for the upcoming season. Years ago, we could just write in 24 with permanent marker and be done with it; it’s just clear at this point that we’re in a totally different era.

New NCIS video! If you have not watched our most recent discussion on the season 19 finale, what are you waiting for? Take a look at that below! Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

If we had to render a guess here, we would say that NCIS is going to be gearing up for a 22-episode season this go-around, similar to what NCIS: Hawaii did. At one point, it looked like there could be 22 this season, but there was a production shutdown at one point.

The most important thing with NCIS right now should be the stories more so than specific numbers. We do think there’s potential for a lot of great stuff with the way that season 19 ended. There’s a ton to explore here with the Raven, just like there’s a lot we could dive into when it comes to Jimmy and Jessica’s relationship. It feels like we have a lot of character-specific material that they can focus on, and somehow, we’ve got new wrinkles to explore that we never have, even after two decades.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

How many episodes do you think we’re going to see over the course of NCIS season 20?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay here at the site for even more updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







