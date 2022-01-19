Why is Bull ending at CBS after six seasons? Was it canceled?

Yesterday, the news was confirmed that after six seasons on the air, CBS is saying goodbye to Bull. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the subject. Why is it happening? Was this a cancellation, or influenced by a number of other factors?

Let’s begin here by nothing that based on all evidence that we’ve seen, Bull was not formally canceled — as reported yesterday, Michael Weatherly seemed to be the person leading the charge in it concluding at the end of this season. Is it possible that it would have been canceled anyway? Sure, given that the ratings were lower than ever before this season — but it’s hard to say that for sure. Right now, we have to think that the series’ ending is a creative decision.

For those wondering if the show ending is tied to the controversies around the show over the past few years, it does not appear to be directly the case. If it was, Bull would have ended years ago. kept the show around following the Eliza Dushku opt-ed, citing its strong performance and loyal fan base.

In a statement regarding the show ending, CBS offered no specifics when it comes to a reason:

For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television. We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.

The timing of this announcement does ensure that Bull will get a proper series finale, as opposed to something tacked together at the last second.

What do you think about Bull ending its run at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







