Bull ending with season 6; see Michael Weatherly statement

After six seasons on CBS, it appears as though it’s case closed for Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull.

In a statement on Twitter, the show star/executive producer indicated that it was “time to pursue new creative challenges” and with that, bring the story of Bull to a close. The announcement coming at this moment allows the writers and producers ample time to give the show a proper conclusion; the series finale should now be expected later this spring.

Bull had a steady run on the network for the first couple of years, though it was not without its fair share of behind-the-scenes headlines. There were multiple showrunner changes, the departure and settlement of one-time recurring guest star Eliza Dushku, and then also the accusations of bad behavior towards Weatherly on set. Even over the past year showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and series regular Freddy Rodriguez departed the show. It maintained a presence on the network schedule through all of this, though season 6 in its Thursday timeslot is averaging its lowest ratings to date in the 18-49 demographic. Some of that could be declining interest, though other components here include a lack of a similar lead-in and then also competition from NFL broadcasts on the night.

In its heyday back in season 1, Bull was averaging more than a whopping 10 million live viewers an episode and close to a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The numbers declined over the years and had Weatherly not made this announcement, we would have considered it very much a bubble show as the network determined whether or not they wanted to bring it back for more.

There is no specific airdate coming for the Bull series finale; odds are, there will be more news on that a little bit later this spring.

What is your reaction to Bull ending with season 6?

Do you think this announcement better gives the writers a chance to come up with a proper series finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Be sure to stick around for more TV updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family! 2/2 — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 18, 2022

