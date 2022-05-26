Is Nick Gehlfuss, Guy Lockard leaving Chicago Med after season 7 finale?

Is Guy Lockard leaving Chicago Med following the events of the big season 7 finale? What about longtime star Nick Gehlfuss? Tonight’s cliffhanger definitely does a lot to leave you wondering about this.

The first thing that we should note here is pretty simple: We’re not optimistic about Jo. Riley Voelkel is not a series regular on this show, and she’s rather busy over on Hightown. (She’s also appeared here and there on Legacies over the years.) Given that she’s not directly connected to the hospital beyond Dylan, we almost wonder more if she’d be a better fit here and there on Chicago PD if she does survive.

In getting back to Lockard’s Dylan Scott and Gehlfuss’ Will Halstead, here’s why we are worried. These two are in a fire that could easily burn them to bits! While they both know how to handle high-pressure situations, they’re in a spot where getting out won’t be easy.

From an actor standpoint, we also can’t ignore the fact that Chicago Med has a pretty high turnover rate. Both Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta departed at the end of season 6, and we certainly saw a number of exits before that. It’s inevitable that actors could want to move on to do other things, so is that the case here?

What we can tell you is that for the time being, nothing is confirmed in regards to Gehlfuss or Lockard’s futures. We’re hoping that both of them will be back for next season. What we’re really hoping is that this ending opens the door to do some big crossover almost right away for the new season, since it would make sense for firehouse 51 to lend a helping hand for a situation like this.

What did you think about the events of the Chicago Med season 7 finale?

Are you worried about Will or Dylan's future?

