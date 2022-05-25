Chicago Med season 8 return date hopes at NBC: When’s it back?

Following tonight’s big season 7 finale, now feels like the right time to discuss a Chicago Med season 8. When is the show going to premiere?

To us, it’s 100% clear that the first thing that we should do here is offer some reassurances — there will, in fact, be a season 8 for Chicago Med coming down the road. That’s not something you have to worry about, at least for the time being. This franchise remains enormously successful and from an NBC point of view, we tend to think they will want to keep it around for as long as they possibly can.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s get to the next big question: When it could actually be back. Just like with its sister shows Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, the plan is for Med to stay in its normal timeslot this fall. Meanwhile, we anticipate that it will premiere in either late September or early October. It’s too early to say anything with 100% certainty here, and our feeling is that more on that subject will be revealed over the next couple of months.

Story-wise, we don’t foresee Med will be making any huge changes to the format, though there’s potential to see some characters come and go as there often is. We do think there’s also some potential for a big crossover event coming soon. The global health crisis has been one reason why we haven’t seen one in a while, since these are so difficult to schedule out in stage. With production starting to become more stable, there’s a possibility of it happening — remember that these always perform really well in the ratings, so there’s a great reason for NBC to pursue them.

Hopefully, Chicago Med, like the rest of the franchise, lasts for a few more years at least!

