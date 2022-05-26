Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be getting into a lot more great stuff soon when it comes to season 6?

We don’t want to keep you waiting here all that long, so let’s just go ahead and share the bad news: Alas, there is no new episode of the show tonight. Instead, you are getting a two-hour Grey’s Anatomy event that will cap off that show in a dramatic way.

The good news is of course know that we’re going to be getting a season 6 of the firefighter drama down the road; however, you won’t be seeing it until fall. There is no firm premiere date as of yet, but all assumptions at present point to it airing either in September or early October. There could be some more crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy early on, but nothing is even close to confirmed as of yet with that.

If there is one big question we have to think about right away here, it’s simply this: What stories are going to be the priority in the early going? Our feeling at the moment is that the search for Jack Gibson will be top priority, given his out-of-the-blue departure from the team. While it’s nice to see Andy Herrera back at 19 where she belongs, it’s bittersweet how it ended up happening. She knows that, and Jack is also one of the most important people in her life. There’s a lot to explore here moving forward.

How many episodes can you expect in season 6? While nothing is 100% confirmed at present, we’re personally thinking along the lines of somewhere between 18 and 22. This makes the most sense; it’s hard to get too specific here, however, due to the global health crisis.

