Station 19 season 6 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Following the events of the season 5 finale today, doesn’t it make some sense to learn the Station 19 season 6 premiere date? We certainly think so, and we are 100% happy to help!

So where do we begin here? We suppose the best place is with noting that there is, in fact, another season coming — this was ordered some time ago! You don’t have to worry about what the future holds for Jaina Lee Ortiz or the rest of the cast. This show likely has at least another couple seasons left in it, if not more depending on how the ratings hold up. The future of Grey’s Anatomy could also have some sort of role, but we tend to think already that the firefighter drama could go on even if the original is not on the air anymore.

Now, let’s start thinking about premiere dates. We know that ABC is not moving Station 19 from its timeslot, which makes sense given that it performs rather well there. Why fix something that is 100% not broken? You can be assured that the network isn’t looking to change much there, and the same goes for the premiere date.

More than likely, you’ll see Station 19 return in either the last week or September or the first week in October, with a lot of that being tied to whether or not Grey’s Anatomy has a two-hour premiere. We’ve seen that happen in the past, and that’s led to Station 19 premiering a week later. We’d be somewhat surprised that happens this time around, given that Station 19 has performed very well alongside Grey’s and we think that the writers will want to get them off to an equally great start.

Odds are, we are going to hear of a full season 6 premiere date at some point this summer. Be prepared for that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







