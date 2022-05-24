When Calls the Heart season 10: Do finale ratings set stage for renewal?

The When Calls the Heart season 9 finale ratings have officially come in — thanks to that, are we more optimistic than ever about a season 10 renewal?

Obviously, the folks at Hallmark Channel will make the final season on this sort of thing but after looking at the latest numbers, let’s just say we’re even more optimistic than we were after the finale wrapped.

Sunday’s episode, which of course featured Lucas proposing to Elizabeth (read more here), ended up generating over 2.5 million live viewers. Not only is that a good increase on the show’s season 9 average, but it also makes it the second most-watched episode of the entire season. There are other things that will play a role here, of course — think along the lines of DVR ratings and streaming numbers. Still, we think that these finale numbers set a pretty good foundation for whatever Hallmark wants to do moving forward.

One other thing to celebrate and/or consider here comes via retention. Overall, season 9 was only down 5% in live viewers versus season 8, which is an incredible retention rate in an era where there are so many other options. Also, season 9 did at times have some heavy competition! Anytime that a show can retain more than 85% of its audience, there’s a reason to think that it could come back for another season down the road.

If there is any cause for concern here, it’s largely the fact that the past couple of years, When Calls the Heart gets a renewal right after the finale. That didn’t happen this time around. Also, Hallmark has been moving more away from long-form shows as of late; remember that they canceled Good Witch and it’s already been indicated that the next season of Chesapeake Shores will be its last. We’ll still do our best to be hopeful; it’s hard not to when talking about a show with Hope Valley as a central setting.

Do you want to see a When Calls the Heart season 10 renewal happen at Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back; that is the best way to stay up to date on all things TV. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

