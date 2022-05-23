When Calls the Heart season 10: Is Elizabeth, Lucas wedding possilbe?

We realize that technically, a When Calls the Heart season 10 renewal is still not official at Hallmark Channel; yet, that is not stopping us from speculating! There’s still a lot of great stuff to think about when it comes to the show’s future and at this point, we just hope that there is an opportunity to explore all of it.

So what is at the top of many fans’ wish-lists for the new season? Think in terms of an Elizabeth, Lucas wedding! How can it not be? We are talking here about the chance to see these two characters enter the next phase of their lives. They’re recently engaged, and we’re sure that for the time being, they will celebrate that before immediately looking towards a wedding. Nonetheless, it is still worth thinking about, and there are all sorts of ways that this story could be told.

Is it possible that the two have a traditional wedding? Or, will they try to elope? In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Erin Krakow noted that for now, all ideas are still on the table:

“I can see it happening either way, really, and I don’t want to get too attached to any version of it in my imagination because we’ve got some amazing writers who are going to come up with something wonderful, assuming of course we get married in a season 10 … But yeah, I could see it going either way. I don’t know if it would be in Jack’s church, maybe somewhere else.”

From our vantage point, we feel pretty confident that a wedding would happen if we get a season 10, mostly because you never know what the future holds! If you’re the writers on the show, you can’t know in advance if you’re going to get a season 11; with that in mind, you gotta live in the moment and seize the day.

Related – Check out more news on the show’s renewal odds

Would you want to see an Elizabeth, Lucas wedding moving into a When Calls the Heart season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







