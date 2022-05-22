When Calls the Heart season 10: Is it renewed, canceled at Hallmark?

As you prepare for tonight’s finale, should you also prepare for a When Calls the Heart season 10 renewal at Hallmark Channel? Or, is there a legitimate concern that tonight is the end of the road?

We know that it can be a little unnerving to go into a finale unsure as to whether it is the season or series finale. However, we are fairly optimistic that we’ll be visiting the world of Hope Valley again. We’re writing this article firmly expecting a season 10 renewal; not only that, but we’re expecting that a renewal will be announced tonight after a finale. We’ve Hallmark do this in the past with When Calls the Heart — they know that this is when viewers are watching and announcing the renewal after the finale helps to alleviate any potential question marks that are out there.

Of course, we do wonder how long a show like this can conceivably last — after all, Hallmark has already ended Good Witch and we are preparing now for the final season of Chesapeake Shores. We would be lying if we said we weren’t in some way concerned for the long-term future. Still, we imagine that a season 10 is going to happen and it will be dramatic, romantic, and heartwarming all at once. This isn’t a show that has to change all that much of what it does. There is a reason why the Hearties are as passionate as they are!

So when could a season 10 premiere? Unless the network reverts back to doing Christmas Specials, the early expectation we’ve got is that we will see more episodes in either February or March. Since this is the period of time that generates good ratings for the series, there is no reason to change things up. We anticipate filming will happen in the summer/fall, just as it has in recent years.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a When Calls the Heart season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







