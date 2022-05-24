Survivor 43 spoilers: Will the 26-day season remain in place?

We know that a Survivor 43 is coming to CBS and we’re sure that, at least on some level, we’ll hear more about it tomorrow night.

Yet, you don’t have to wait to get a small sense of what it will look like — and how certain elements from the past two seasons will remain. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what host/executive producer Jeff Probst had to say about continuing to keep the 26-day format, as opposed to the 39 days we were so used to for so many years:

I’ll be completely transparent for future players and fans. This new 26-day game centered around limited supplies, no food, and penalties for losing was not designed as a one-off. We designed this specifically to give us a new game to play, and we believe there are still a lot of layers in this new game that we haven’t even begun to explore.

As an example, I found it very telling that we basically played the same game in 42 that we did in 41, with things like funny idol phrases, risk reward advantages, and shot in the dark. But because it was with a different group of players, the game play was totally different. And I think that will always be the case because it’s always about the players and the community they form. They dictate the rules. They decide what is to be valued. And that is directly related to how the game is played. The players of Survivor 42 played at a relentless pace from the opening seconds. Who knows what the next group of players will do?

There’s another benefit to the shorter season that Probst does not spell out here, and that’s rather simply cost. It simply is cheaper to do a shorter season than to keep the cast and crew out there for almost two more weeks. If they can replicate the experience in a shorter span of time, that makes sense! We personally preferred the rigors of a longer season, but we’re old-school like that we assume.

We don’t mind an emphasis on twists, but we would get rid of a few from these past two seasons. For one, the secret codes for the immunity idol are terrible and it gives away who has them to the entire contestant pool — especially now that viewers have seen it. Also, the Do or Die twist is awful and it turns a game of strategy into a game of chance and challenge prowess. No thanks on that. We’d prefer to go back to having themed seasons as opposed to just numbers, but it doesn’t seem like that is happening, either.

Related – Who should come back for another season?

What do you want to see change in Survivor 43?

Be sure to share below, and remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







