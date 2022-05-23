Survivor 42 finale: Who should return for another season?

As we prepare for the Survivor 42 finale, why not take a moment and look ahead? Or, to be specific, why not discuss returning players?

While it seems like the show is sticking to all newbies for at least the time being, at some point they will want to do another All-Star season. We tend to think that every season has at least a couple of candidates — or at least ones that aren’t Survivor: Thailand.

This season has a handful of candidates! It’s interesting, though, that there aren’t a lot of sure things in this group. Some of that stems from this game being so good because of the overall mix. There are standout personalities, but a part of this season’s success was how they played off each other.

Unfortunately, there were some very interesting people who also went out early, and those are typically the people the show barely ever brings back.

The slam dunks

Maryanne Oketch – There’s no denying this one. In between her personality, sense of humor, and understanding of the game, Maryanne is the sort of contestant this show craves. It’s not often after more than 40 seasons you find someone who is a true original.

Mike Turner – We think that Mike’s the sort of guy this show loves to bring back: Funny, charismatic, and at least solid at the game. He’s also popular with a lot of viewers at home, which makes him perfect for an older guy on any All-Star cast.

Possible candidates

Omar Zaheer – For much of the season, he was thought of as the big strategic mastermind before being blindsided on this past episode. It’s easy to see him back on any returnee season looking for smart players to add to the cast.

Drea Wheeler – We don’t consider her a sure thing, but her physical prowess alongside her ability to find advantages makes her an intriguing possibility. She goes far in almost any season no matter what.

Maybe if she wins?

Lindsay Dolashewich – We’d say she is a borderline returning player as it stands based on her edit and style of play; winning would change that for her altogether.

Who from Survivor 42 would you like to see back for another season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

