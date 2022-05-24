Chicago Fire season 10 finale spoilers: Big Casey, Brett decision looming

Tomorrow night is going to bring the Chicago Fire season 10 finale to NBC, and of course there’s a lot of romance at the center of it! It would be hard for that to not be the case given that one of the central events is the wedding of Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in and remind you that there are other conflicts within this episode, and one of the biggest ones revolves around Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett. The two are back in Chicago within this episode and presumably, the plan is for Kara Killmer’s character to stay there. She probably doesn’t want to move for a guy again, since she’s done that in the past and was unhappy on the other side. Meanwhile, she does love Casey — but he can’t come back to Chicago full-time anytime soon. These two have some really hard choices to make over the course of this hour, and we imagine there will be a lot of drama as we watch all of this play out.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what co-showrunner Andrea Newman had to say about the very-clear issue that awaits the two of them now:

With the two of them, as we’ve seen in the past, they get closer with every moment they spend together. They’re really in love. But the question is sort of bigger than that. It’s bigger than the time when they’re together. It’s more about the time when they’re apart right now and the fact that they have to be apart to each be able to have their own lives. So that’s the crux of the issue in the finale, too.

For the writers of the show, this has to be tough, as well. We think a lot of people love Casey and Brett, but how can you tell a lot of stories with Sylvie when the person she loves is off-screen? They have to figure that out and it won’t be easy.

What do you want to see from Sylvie Brett over the course of the Chicago Fire season 10 finale?

