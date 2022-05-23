Chicago Fire season 10 finale spoilers: Sylvie Brett is back! (photo)

The Chicago Fire season 10 finale is set to air in just over 48 hours, and there’s been a lot of promotion around Jesse Spencer’s return. However, with some of that, we’re not sure there’s been enough buzz about Kara Killmer coming back. Brett is back at Firehouse 51!

Since Killmer has not formally announced a departure from the NBC show, we’re still hoping that her exit is more or less a temporary one; she’s been off with Casey in Oregon, and the two of them are back in part to celebrate the wedding of Stella and Severide.

With that being said, we do think that there could be some other things on Brett’s mind here, as well. Take, for example, doing whatever she can in order to help Violet untangle a pretty serious situation when it comes to Emma. We know that Emma is already out to undermine her and take control as the lead paramedic at 51; she’s one of the more manipulative and nefarious characters that we’ve seen in this world over the years! Rest assured that we’re very-much curious to learn more about what happens with her and it’s our hope that the writers explore that a little bit further.

In general, we do think that there’s a lot of fun that could be had seeing how Brett can resolve this situation. Also, if she comes back to the firehouse, isn’t it easy to assume that Emma would just be bumped off elsewhere? It’s not like 51 needs three paramedics. The big concern is whether or not Emma is going to find a way to use what she knows about Violet and Hawkins against the two of them, as she is 100% the sort of person who would have zero issue exploiting them at each and every turn.

