NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale: Did Callen, Anna get engaged?

Are Callen and Anna on NCIS: Los Angeles finally an engaged couple? For most of this episode tonight, we wondered about that.

We assumed that the big, romantic moment was going to be coming, largely because we have heard so much about it over the years! It’s something that Chris O’Donnell’s character has long wanted, but there have been a number of obstacles standing in the way. Think in terms of Arkady, fending off Katya, or so much more. Even on tonight’s episode, there was a case that interrupted a lot of personal moments for everyone on the team.

The one thing that we told ourselves through a lot of this was pretty simple: Patience: So long as we had that, we’d be able to see that big moment. This is, after all, the sort of thing the writers wanted us to wait the whole episode in order to see!

Well, much of the end of the episode was set around a beach party for Deeks and Kensi’s new foster daughter Rosa, and this was such a fun and celebratory moment for much of the cast. It was nice to see a lot of these characters in the same place, and also have these super-bizarre interactions with people like Arkady and Kilbride. Can we have these two together for some episodes moving forward?

Then, the sun set and Callen was ready to deliver his big speech to her. He knew that she was the perfect person for him and even though he wasn’t perfect, he wanted to be the best person for her. They both are broken in their own way, and that’s why they fit! She said yes to his proposal while the rest of the team watched on, and it was glorious. What a moment to end the season on! It was earned, and it was sweet.

What did you think about the events of the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale overall?

