NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere date hopes on CBS

Following tonight’s big season 13 finale, when is NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 going to premiere on CBS? It absolutely makes sense to wonder this!

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and start this article by confirming (of course!) that there is another season of the show coming. Not only that, but you’ll probably get more news on it in the coming weeks or months. We know that there was a lot of speculation once upon a time that season 13 would be the final one, but that has been proven to not be the case.

Now that we’ve said that, we gotta get to the bad news: There is a pretty good chance that NCIS: LA season 14 will be the end of the road. CBS just announced this past week that the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series is moving to Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and that’s a hard timeslot for a long-running show that is probably a little bit pricey for that very reason. It’s hard to imagine it getting the same ratings there that it did at 9:00, especially when you consider that in the fall, it will occasionally be pushed past 10:30 thanks to the presence of NFL football forcing CBS to start primetime late.

If we get a season 15, we wouldn’t be upset — just trying to create realistic expectations here. We just hope that no matter when the show ends, the cast and crew have opportunities to prepare.

When could season 14 of NCIS: LA kick off?

If we had to wager a fair guess at the moment, the most likely premiere date is going to be late September or early October. The specifics are based on what else CBS is planning to do with their lineup but in general, there’s no reason to think that the network would make us wait later than that.

