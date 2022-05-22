Is Lina Esco leaving SWAT and her character of Chris Alonso following tonight’s season 5 finale? We know that this is a big question that is out there right now, and we’re not altogether shocked about that at all.

The first thing that we should note here is that leading into the finale, much of the character’s story had been about her wanting to move on and run the safehouse. We’d even seen some sneak peeks that show her working to make preparations for the next phase of her life. She finally got together with Chris, but she didn’t want to tell everyone in the team about it in advance.

Entering the finale Esco had yet to confirm or deny that she is 100% leaving the show, but it was hard to enter the episode with expectations that she’ll be sticking around. There was so much invested right now in this hour being her goodbye! Even the title for the episode was “Farewell.” We just hoped that if Chris did leave, she did so in a way that allows her to come back down the road. The last thing we wanted was some terrible twist where the character gets killed off. Chris has been one of the most popular characters on SWAT for a while, so it’s going to be a big blow to lose her … provided that this is what happens.

We hoped that she would change her mind but the moment that Chris gave us her gun and badge, it was clear that she wasn’t … at least for now. They didn’t kill Chris off and beyond just that, she’s still with Street. We’re hoping that this means that she could still appear here and there but as the actress notes in a post on Twitter, she has left as a series regular.

