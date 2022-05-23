Why did Lina Esco leave SWAT, character of Chris after season 5 finale?

Why did Lina Esco leave SWAT and her role of Chris after the season 5 finale? In some ways, we were prepared for it — we knew that it was coming!

Yet, even through most of tonight’s new episode, we held out hope that the character may change her mind. She did love most of her colleagues, just as she also was in love with Street. The two finally got together and of course, we didn’t want this to be the time when they were forced to be split apart.

When Esco turned in her badge near the end of the episode, we assumed that this was going to be it. The writers put so much into a proper goodbye for the character; they weren’t going to be walking that back.

So why did Lina leave the show? The truth here is that anytime a cast member leaves, the presumption is that they want to move forward to do other things. We know that SWAT is the sort of show that is very demanding. Think in terms of the long hours and the rigorous demands that are put on you week in and week out. In a post on Twitter tonight, Lina confirmed that this IS the reason why she wanted to depart. She is embarking on a new chapter, but is grateful for the opportunities that SWAT afforded her over the years.

Judging from the fact that Street is still on the show and she loves some of these other characters, of course we’re hoping she could come back down the road. This exit is not about her wanting to leave the cast and crew; it’s about stretching her metaphorical wings.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT, including other thoughts on the future

Are you sad that Lina Esco is leaving SWAT after the season 5 finale?

Is there any one specific story you are eager to see? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







